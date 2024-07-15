State Senate passes bill to establish e-bike speed limit on Mackinac Island

LANSING — Senate Bill 682, sponsored by state Senator John N. Damoose (R-Harbor Springs), implements a speed limit for bikes and electric bikes (e-bikes) on the state highway that surrounds Mackinac Island.

Given that the highway prohibits motor vehicles, e-bikes that can reach up to 20-28 miles per hour have posed safety concerns. This bill prioritizes the safety of residents, addressing the possibility of future accidents perpetrated by e-bikes by enforcing a 15 mile-per-hour speed limit.

”I spoke with Mackinac Island officials and worked out agreeable terms prior to formally introducing the legislation earlier this year. This was an important update that had bipartisan support all the way to the governor’s desk,” said Sen. Damoose. “The newly signed law will maintain access for those with limited mobility but will also make sure visitors and residents on the island stay safe and are able to enjoy the unique Pure Michigan opportunities that Mackinac Island has to offer.”