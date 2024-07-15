Organizations partner to help wheelchair-bound dog find a forever home

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s been 34 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed.

“Historically, people have been put away when they had a disability. So it’s important to get people out and honor their individuality and their contributions to our community,” said Demarie Jones of the Disability Network.

Disability Network Northern Michigan works to empower those with disabilities to success, and Disability Pride Month in July helps shed light on the continued efforts since then.

This year, a fury friend in a wheelchair named Quinn is helping raise awareness in the Traverse City area.

“It’s my hope that disability becomes normalized, right? So seeing somebody in a wheelchair, seeing Quinn with a set of wheels, that becomes normal,” said Jones. “[It’s] my hope that people will learn to interact with people with disabilities and not be afraid to ask questions.”

Cherryland Humane Society and Disability Network partnered up to help Quinn the dog find her forever home.

“She is an amazing, amazing, resilient dog and she deserves the best,” said Jones. “For me, [finding] her that home would be just the ultimate culmination of this month.”

Quinn will be walking in the Disability Pride Month walk on Eighth Street at 4 p.m., Friday, July 26, the day the ADA was passed in 1990.