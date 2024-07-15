Model T Ford Club International motors into Cadillac for the first time ever

CADILLAC — A blast from the past rolled into downtown Cadillac on Monday morning. About 250 Ford Model T’s packed the Cadillac Commons.

The Model T Ford Club International hosts annual, regional tours to support the Model T hobby. Cars from 25 states and Canada were on display, and they plan on staying all week.

“They’ll be doing different excursions in the region: going to Manistee, going up to the Music House and Acme, and just spending a lot of time in the region exploring our area. This is the first time since 2007 that they have been back to Michigan, and we are really excited to be welcoming them to the Cadillac area for the first time ever,” said Kathy Morin, Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau executive director.

The Model T’s will visit the Old Rugged Cross Museum in Reed City on Friday and wrap up their 67th annual tour with a closing dinner and award ceremony at the Wexford County Fairgrounds.