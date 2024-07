ANTRIM COUNTY — On Sunday, July 14, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drowning in Lake Michigan.

Deputies said the Milton Township man had gone swimming near his home off Mackenzie Drive when he disappeared. His wife went out in a kayak to look for him.

A neighbor found the man face down in the water, pulled him out and started CPR.

The victim, whose name is being withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of foul play.