Hope Network announces closure, end to services on Aug. 23

A vital resource for many people with disabilities announced they’re shuttering their doors in Mecosta County.

Hope Network, a non-profit organization, provides healthcare and life services for many people with physical, social or mental barriers. Rehabilitation, job training and transportation are just some of the services they provide.

Our request for an interview was denied, but Deborah Mock, executive director of developmental community services, shared the following statement.

“Due to a steady decline in participants coupled with an ongoing rise in service costs, we have made the difficult decision to terminate all services provided at our Paris Center, 21685 Northland Dr., Paris, effective August 23, 2024.

“The health and welfare of our clients is of paramount importance, which is why we are committed to making this transition as easy and seamless as possible, offering service options for another provider and individual planning.

“Furthermore, Hope Network employees will be provided with options for nearby open positions.

“In the interim, we remain dedicated to our mission of providing exceptional care and support, and will continue to focus on enhancing our services and outreach in areas where we can make the most impact.

“We’d like to thank the community in advance for their support during this challenging time.”