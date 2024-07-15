Instructor, student able to walk away from plane crash in Osceola Co.

OSCEOLA COUNTY — Deputies said a flight instructor and student survived after a plane crash on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the crash in Rose Lake Township around 3 p.m. They said the instructor and his 19-year-old student tried to land on a grassy field but overshot it. As the pilot tried to bring the plane back up, it lost power and crashed into a swamp.

Deputies said the swamp helped soften the landing and that both people were able to walk away with only minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).