Falmouth man arrested after threatening woman with ax, state police say

MISSAUKEE COUNTY — On July 12 around 11:30 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were called to a report of an alleged felonious assault with an ax at a residence in Aetna Township.

Troopers said they spoke with the victim, who had fled the scene and was now at a local church. The victim stated she and the suspect had an argument.

During the argument, he struck her several times, she told troopers. He then retrieved an ax and threatened to kill her, according to the report.

The victim fled the scene and called 911, troopers said.

Troopers went to the scene of the incident and could see the suspect, a 52-year-old man from Falmouth, sitting on a chair in the living room, they said. Troopers ordered the man to come to the door, and he complied and walked toward the door with the ax in his hand, troopers said.

Troopers ordered the man to drop the ax and he eventually complied and was arrested, they said.

The victim had visible injuries but refused treatment from EMS.

Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office.