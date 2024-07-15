eFulfillment Service in Traverse City says they’re prepared for Prime Day

TRAVERSE CITY — If you’re a big Amazon shopper, you probably have July 16 and 17 marked on your calendar for Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day is an annual sales event for Prime members on Amazon with lots of deals, and a big uptick in business.

eFullfillment Service is an online order shipping company in Traverse City, and they have clients many clients who sell through Amazon. Efulfillment said those seller and Amazon shoppers hoping their package will not be delayed have nothing to worry about.

“The biggest way we prepare is to make sure we’re staffed so appropriately so we can get those orders out the door and to be prepared. No one is coming, be organized and be staffed at a level that we can get the customers their orders at a timely fashion,” said Merry Hawley, eFulfillment human resources.

eFullfillment said they’re currently fully staffed, which helps on big days like Prime Day.



