ATV driver killed in crash, deputies believe alcohol and speed were factors

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — Around 5 a.m. Monday morning, Roscommon County Central Dispatch got a call about a person lying in a ditch.

Deputies arrived at the scene on Old 27 near Myrtle Avenue in Lyon Township to find an ATV had crashed sometime overnight.

They said the driver, Kevin Lee Barnes from Higgins Lake, was heading north on Old 27 when he hit something on the shoulder. The ATV went into the ditch, hit a tree and Barnes was thrown off.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said they believe alcohol and speed were a factor.