76 year old dies in fatal car crash

A 76 year old lady is dead and her husband are seriously injured -- after a car crash near Nottawa Township.

The crash happened yesterday on Winn road -- when a 20 year old man traveling south bound in a Volkswagen Jetta drove into the opposite lane and hit the elderly couples GMC Envoy head on.

When authorities arrived-fire personnel were needed to get the elderly couple out of their car.

All three were taken to MyMichigan E.D. in Midland -- where the 76 year old female died.

The 20 year old Weidman man was not seriously hurt.

The crash is under investigation.