Michigan pols respond to shooting at Trump rally

Former President Donald Trump was apparently fired at during a political rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. People on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned the violence. Here’s what Michigan politicians tweeted after the incident.
There is no place for political violence in this country, period. This is not how we solve our differences.— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 13, 2024
I am horrified to learn of this news, and we will be following the situation closely. I am grateful for those in law enforcement who stepped in immediately.
Political violence is never acceptable under any circumstances.— Dana Nessel (@dananessel) July 13, 2024
I sincerely hope any parties involved in this horrific act are brought to justice and held accountable.
This is a somber moment for our nation. We are praying for President Trump and all Americans today.— Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) July 13, 2024
I am watching the news from the Trump rally and hoping for the safety of the former president. I’m thankful for the swift response from the Secret Service and law enforcement. Political violence has no place in our country and I wholly condemn it, as all Americans should.— Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) July 13, 2024
Political violence is despicable, and there is no place for it in America.— Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) July 13, 2024
I’m grateful that former President Trump is safe, and to the law enforcement officials who risked their lives to take action. I will continue to closely monitor this developing situation.
Praying for President Trump. pic.twitter.com/P80VxUuhNj— Rep. Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) July 13, 2024
Horrible news from the Trump rally--prayers for President Trump and his family.— Andrew Fink (@AndrewFinkMI) July 13, 2024