Traverse City kicks off Veterans Drive reconstruction project on July 22

TRAVERSE CITY — The city of Traverse City’s contractor, M&M Excavating, will begin the Veterans Drive reconstruction project on July 22, officials said Friday.

The project limits will be on Veterans Drive between Fourteenth and the city limits (just south of Fairlane Drive), and is anticipated to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

“We are pleased to begin the much-needed reconstruction of Veterans Drive, incorporating improved stormwater solutions and enhanced mobility features. We are grateful that our MPO status has enabled the City to secure the necessary funding for this important project,” said city engineer Anne Pagano.

Project details

- Pavement removal: Existing pavements, selective sidewalks, and sections of curb will be removed to facilitate new pavement, water service replacements and other upgrades.

- Curb and sidewalk adjustments: Intersections will see the removal of curbs and sidewalks to create bulb outs on side streets, reducing pedestrian crossing exposure, and promote traffic calming. These removals will also occur in areas needing water service replacements. The curb along the west side of the road will largely remain in place.

- Water main installation: A new water main will be installed along the center line of the existing roadway at a depth of six feet, with the existing water main being capped and abandoned in place.

- Drainage improvements: New leaching catch basins and dry wells will be added at low points and intersections to promote groundwater recharge and reduce the amount of stormwater runoff entering surface waters.

- Curb and sidewalk replacement: New curbs and sidewalks will replace those removed during the project.

- Roadway construction: A new aggregate base and asphalt wearing surface will be installed.

- Sidewalk and crossing updates: A new sidewalk will be installed along the west side from Fourteenth to Boughey Street, featuring a new crossing.

- Roadway striping: The roadway will be striped for 10-foot travel lanes, special emphasis crosswalk markings, 6 -7 foot bike lanes, and bike shields extending to the city limits.

Detours

During construction, Veterans Drive will be closed to through traffic. Access for residents and businesses impacted will be maintained by the contractor. The detoured routes will be signed. If possible, please use alternate routes avoiding this area to reduce congestion, delay, and promote worker safety.



