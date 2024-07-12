Michigan State Police to assist with security at Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

LANSING — In response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from the city of Milwaukee for law enforcement assistance, Michigan State Police will deploy 35 uniformed personnel to assist with security and crowd management at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Through EMAC, states can request and receive assistance from other states. All costs associated with deploying resources under EMAC are reimbursed.

The MSP contingent will leave Michigan for Milwaukee on July 13 for a seven-day deployment.

Capt. Gregory Morenko, commander of the MSP Third District, will lead the mobilization, which consists of MSP enlisted members from across the state. MSP troopers will assist with security and crowd management outside the convention center.

”We stand ready to assist our colleagues in Milwaukee with this high-profile event,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “As state troopers, our members are trained in crowd management and scene security to ensure a safe environment for everyone. We have planned our mobilization to ensure we leave adequate staffing here in our state.”

Since joining EMAC in 2002, Michigan has sent uniformed MSP personnel out-of-state several times, including for Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana in 2005, severe flooding in Minnesota in 2009, Hurricane Irene in New York in 2011, Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey in 2012 and the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016.



