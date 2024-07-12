MDHHS reports sixth measles case this year, strongly recommends vaccination

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported a recently identified case of measles in a Macomb County child – the state’s sixth case to date in 2024.

The child was diagnosed on July 3. The child’s exposure to measles is being investigated. There is no known international travel associated with this case.

”Preventing measles is simple – all residents should get vaccinated to prevent this disease,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Vaccination can prevent illness and provide peace of mind in case you or your family member is exposed. As we get ready for back-to-school season, now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are current with all your vaccines.”

Michigan residents can contact their health care provider or visit their local health department for additional information on ways to obtain the vaccine and schedule an appointment. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program may receive the vaccine from a provider enrolled in that program.

MDHHS and MCHD are also alerting the public to the possibility of exposures from this case in parts of Southeast Michigan, from June 24 through July 2. Because the measles virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, individuals who were present at the following places may have been exposed:

Motel 6, 8300 Chicago Road, Warren, June 26.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan Troy Emergency Room, 350 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy, June 30, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

MCHD is currently conducting contact tracing to identify other exposure sites within this time frame. Exposed staff members at the Motel 6 and Children’s Hospital locations have been notified and are undergoing health monitoring by the local health departments.

If you believe you were exposed at one of these locations, contact your health care provider or MCHD at 586-783-8190 for vaccination information and health guidance. In addition, anyone potentially exposed should monitor for symptoms such as fever, respiratory illness or rash for 21 days. If symptoms develop call ahead before visiting a doctor, urgent care or emergency room so they can take precautions to avoid exposing others.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air. Measles is so contagious that 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed will become infected. Those infected can spread measles before noticing symptoms, including from four days before through four days after the rash appears.

The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include: high fever (may spike to over 104˚F); cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis); tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin; a rash that is red, raised, blotchy that usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

For more information on measles in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Measles.