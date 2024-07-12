Haley’s Hot Takes: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Shrek, and more!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced that she is pregnant. This comes after she reunited with her former fiancé Ken Urker and her separation from her husband. She states that this pregnancy was not planned.

A new TV legal dram is coming to a screen near you! Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, and Halle Berry are set to star in the Hulu show “All’s Fair”. Ryan Murphy is the co-creator of the show. No word on when it will come out.

“Shrek 5″ is coming out! It was announced that the movie will be released in 2026. Cameron Diaz, Mike Myers, and Eddie Murphy are set to reprise their roles.

Kevin Costner’s next movie, “Horizon: An American Saga Chapter Two” no longer has a release date. This is because his latest movie has not preformed well. The production company wants to give the audience more time to watch the first movie.





