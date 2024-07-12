Grand Traverse Co. announces new property fraud alert program

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Grand Traverse County Register of Deeds Peggy Haines announced a program for reporting and preventing property fraud.

“Due to increased community interest in potential property fraud, I would like everyone to be aware of the Property Fraud Alert Program that is available through our software company,” Haines said in a press release. “With various property fraud incidents occurring recently in Michigan, I encourage everyone to sign up for our free program.”

The program will alert property owners of any possible fraud by notifying subscribers when any document is recorded in their name with the Grand Traverse County Register of Deeds Office.

To sign up or for more information, go to https://www.propertyfraudalert.com/.