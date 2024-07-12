Enjoy the odd history and fun of LeRoy’s Razzasque Days

LEROY — A small town and some big fun is what you can expect at LeRoy Razzasque Days.

No one quite agrees on how it started or how it’s pronounced, but the locals all agree that it’s fun.

It takes place every year on the second weekend of July. In the past, “Razzasque Day” was a popular LeRoy promotion for merchants, but then it was discontinued. No one seems to know why.

It was revived in 1973 during the LeRoy Centennial and has been a success every since. While no one agrees how to pronounce “Razzasque,” the locals agree it’s a great time. The family-centered event has parades, live music, BBQ and tournaments.

“It’s a beautiful weekend. I don’t think that there’s any rain in the forecast either day,” said festival president Cody Steinhaus. “We got some really good food vendors. We got the kielbasa house as always. There’s something to do all day, every day.”

The festival starts Friday, July 12 and goes on until Saturday night, July 13.