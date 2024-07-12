Crystal Mountain becomes first autism certified four-season resort in Michigan

BENZIE COUNTY — If you or a loved one have autism and need a vacation that’s sensory-friendly, Crystal Mountain near Thompsonville may be the place for you.

The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) provides autism training and certification to businesses like Crystal Mountain.

To be certified, businesses need to have at least 80% of their employees pass training. It includes discussions on how to help identify if someone is on the verge of a meltdown or may have a trigger.

“One in six people has a sensory need, and one in 36 children is diagnosed with autism. That’s a pretty big number, those are some astounding numbers. So hearing that kind of information and those kind of statistics, we knew that we wanted to be a part of this program, along with other employers and businesses in this region, in order to make a difference for our all of our guests,” said Jennifer King, Senior V.P. of human resources for Crystal Mountain.

The resort has sensory guides available for guests with autism so they are able to determine which activities are best for them.