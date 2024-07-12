Camp Grayling hosts their first ever Boots on the Ground Heroes Memorial

CRAWFORD COUNTY -- The first ever Boots on the Ground Heroes Memorial takes place Saturday at Camp Grayling.

Combat boots adorned with flags and placards will memorialize fallen military members. Each boot will represent a service member from any branch who has passed away while in service.

The ceremony will also include a blessing from the chaplain, comments from Camp Grayling commander Colonel Scott Meyers and the playing of Taps. Then the display will be opened.

“As [a] currently serving member, it always makes me feel better about my service, knowing if something did tragically happen that I will be remembered in multiple different ways. But this event also honors the survivors of those service members, and it’s an opportunity for them to get the recognition of their sacrifice,” said Captain Adam Stephens, Michigan National Guard.

The ceremony is Saturday morning, July 13, at 11 a.m. The boots will be on display until July 26.