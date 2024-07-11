Walraven’s Market in Cadillac gets Match on Main grant for improvements

CADILLAC — 31 small businesses across Michigan were chosen to receive grant money from the state, and one of those was Walraven’s Market in Cadillac.

The Match on Main program supports new or expanding businesses in downtown areas or commercial districts across the state. It provides up to $25,000 in funding to drive small business investment and growth opportunities.

Walraven’s Market was able to upgrade their point-of-sale computer system and get some much-needed refrigeration equipment.

“[We’re] pretty thankful that we were chosen out of everybody...I think it’s a good opportunity for anyone to make improvements that they might not have done otherwise,” said Justice Walraven.

Governor Whitmer said this year’s Match on Main grants will create 76 good-paying jobs.