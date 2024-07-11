Notable former Luce Co. Sheriff Kevin Erickson dies after long illness

The Luce County Sheriff’s Office said retired Sheriff Kevin Erickson passed away in the early Thursday from a long illness.

His career with the office started in 1978. Shortly after becoming a deputy, Erickson became sheriff at 22 years old, making him the youngest sheriff in Michigan history at the time.

Sheriff Erickson retired in 2017 after 37 years, also making him the longest-serving sheriff in the state of Michigan.

After retiring as sheriff, Erickson became a county commissioner and later the Luce County emergency management coordinator. He will also be remembered as an instructor at Northern Michigan University Police Academy.

“Sheriff Erickson’s legacy as a mentor, instructor, and role model will live on in hundreds of Law Enforcement Officers throughout the State of Michigan. Sheriff Erickson’s dedication and leadership will be greatly missed by the citizens of Luce County and the personnel of the Luce County Sheriff’s Department. The condolences of the Luce County Sheriff’s Department go out to his family in their time of sorrow,” said current Sheriff Eric Gravelle.