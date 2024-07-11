No body, partial body contact advisories issued for Traverse City beaches

TRAVERSE CITY — After water sampling conducted on Wednesday, July 10, the Grand Traverse County Health Department issued advisories at several beaches.

Out of 11 beaches tested, seven had E. coli levels above the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) standard for water quality.

A no body contact advisory was issued for:

Advertisement

Sunset Park

TC Senior Center

TC Volleyball Beach

A partial body contact advisory was issued for:

West End

Bryant Park

East Bay Park

Sayler Park

Follow-up sampling will be conducted Thursday, with results expected Friday morning.

Clinch Park, Traverse City State Park, Acme Bayside Park and Haserot beach all tested at acceptable levels for full body contact.

“We are unaware of the reasoning behind so many of our beaches resulting in high E. Coli levels this week,” said the health department’s environmental health director, Brent Wheat. “Cloudy weather with north winds during sampling likely contributed to these results.”

Advertisement

Beachgoers should not swim near storm drains, especially during and immediately after rain, as drainage can bring harmful bacteria into bodies of water. You should also pay attention to any posted advisories.



