Leelanau Co. deputies looking for car that hit pedestrian while she was walking her dog

LEELANAU COUNTY — The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a car that was involved in a pedestrian accident.

On Thursday around 10:50 a.m., Leelanau County deputies were sent to a car vs. pedestrian accident on M-22 (N West Bayshore Drive) near Overlook Road in Leelanau Township.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman from Birmingham, was hit while walking a dog and checking the mail, deputies said.

The suspect vehicle, a 2018-2021 Honda Accord, maroon metallic in color, fled the scene south toward the village of Omena, deputies said.

The vehicle will have passenger side damage and possibly a missing passenger side mirror, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or similar ones like it is encouraged to call Leelanau County Dispatch at 231-256-8800.