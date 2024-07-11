Garfield Township issues water restrictions after hitting daily limit

TRAVERSE CITY — Garfield Township announced water restrictions exceeding the limit of five-million gallons of water per day.

Notice was given that houses with even numbers need to use irrigation only on even days and odd numbers only on odd days. Township supervisor Chuck Korn said it’s one of many solutions put in place.

“We have new meters that we’ve just installed for keeping track of water, and they give us electronic updates so we can monitor and see how things are trending,” said Korn. “We can see the numbers trending down, so we assume they are. And if somebody is blatantly violating, they’ll get a letter.”

The restriction will remain in place until new contractual limits on water usage are approved by Traverse City.