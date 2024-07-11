Advisory issued for Richardi Park Beach in Antrim Co.

ANTRIM COUNTY — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is issuing a beach advisory based on testing conducted on Wednesday at Richardi Park in Bellaire.

A partial body contact advisory is in place Thursday.

The short-term advisory is based on a water sample collected Wednesday showing an E. coli level of 387.3 per 100 milliliters, which calls for restricting use based on Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) water quality standards.

Contact above the waste is not recommended.

The advisory is posted at the beach. E. coli levels between 301 and 1,000 per 100ml qualify for partial body contact advisories. This allows for activities like wading, fishing, and paddling.

Levels of more than 1,000 per 100 milliliters warranted caution of all water-based activities.

A follow-up water sample is being taken Thursday, and the results will be available Friday.

HDNW posts beach monitoring reports weekly on its website at https://www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.