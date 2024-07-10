Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden hosts sensory-friendly event for their anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY — As part of their 25th anniversary, Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden is hosting a sensory-friendly awareness event.

Each child gets noise-reducing headphones and a chance to watch and dance during an acoustic set with local band The Accidentals, then enjoy a musical petting zoo with the Traverse City Philharmonic.

The Children’s Garden team took special care coming up with the activities, and specialists will be onsite for guidance and resources.

“Accessible, but more important, understood by the greatest extent of people. Doesn’t matter size, age, ability or disability. There’s going to be a calm space – visual supports, regulation, stations, sensory breaks,” said executive director Sarah Kuschell.

The July 25 event is free, but registration is required to limit the crowd size.

Click here to register.