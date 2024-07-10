Boaters motor in for Thursday’s Boyne Thunder powerboat poker run

BOYNE CITY — This weekend, boaters will get to enjoy Lake Charlevoix at high speed.

Boyne Thunder is a thrilling powerboat poker run hosted by Boyne City Main Street.

Boaters will make their away to five different stops around the lake to collect cards. At the end, everyone will open the cards to reveal who has the best hand.

The money raised from the event helps to promote downtown as well as Camp Quality, which helps children battling cancer, and Challenge Mountain, which assists people with disabilities.

“Any time you can give back to your community and to people that are helping others, I think you should just jump in with both feet. It’s so nice to be able to show off our town. So while Boyne City is our home, we look at this as an event that highlights and showcases all of Northern Michigan,” said Ingrid Day, event coordinator.

Everything kicks off Thursday morning and wraps up Saturday evening with live music.