Alpenfest runs all week in Gaylord with fun for all

GAYLORD — Alpenfest 59 started on Tuesday, but there’s still time to catch the fun.

The festival draws many people from across the state, and it’s easy to see why with all the activities: a stone-throwing competition, line dancing class and the famous ice cream social.

Organizers say it’s a great time for the community to come together on main street.

“We’re bringing Northern Michigan together here in downtown Gaylord for one whole week, and our crowds have been increasing year after year since COVID. So we’re really happy about that. We’ve got a lot of positive comments. We’re always adding something new, and it’s friends meeting friends that haven’t seen one another in years,” said festival chairman Kenneth Mattei.

Everything wraps up at 9 p.m. Saturday, but there’s lots to do until then.