TART Trails Transformation 2.0 project kicks off

Nearly 30 years after its construction in 1990, sections of the TART Trail are getting upgrades and replacements, officials said.

Construction began Monday on the TART Trails Transformation 2.0 project. The initiative focuses on restructuring damaged segments of asphalt trail between 4 Mile and 5 Mile roads.

While Elmer’s is working on the trail, a detour is set up. It utilizes neighboring private property and public sidewalks.

The trail detour is expected to be used for 1.5 weeks, officials said.

“The trail itself is nearly three decades old, and its age is starting to show,” said TART Trails campaign and development officer Caitlin Early. “We have heard the call of the community that this segment no longer lives up to their stndards, or ours. We are thrilled to be able to reconstruct this summer now that we have met our fundraising goal.”