Pile of used oil filters catch fire outside building in Cadillac

CADILLAC — At 10:39 a.m. on July 7, units from the Cadillac Fire Department were sent to 1500 Fourth Ave. in Cadillac for a report of oil filters on fire.

Cadillac Fire Department units arrived on scene at 10:44 a.m. and said they found fire and smoke coming from a large pile of used oil filters that are used in the manufacturing process.

The fire was contained to a single area on the exterior of the structure.

Fire crews remained on scene performing extinguishment operations until 12:57 p.m., officials said. Due to the components involved in the fire, PFAS-free foam was used during the extinguishment operations, officials said.

There was no damage to the structure, and there were no injuries reported.

The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Township Fire Department and Cherry Grove Township Fire Department.