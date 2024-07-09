Man dies, suspected of drowning in Lake Michigan at Ludington State Park

LUDINGTON — On Tuesday afternoon, July 9, emergency crews responded to a report of a person struggling in Lake Michigan at Ludington State Park.

The Sheriff’s Office said several people went in to rescue them, but by the time they were able to swim out he had slipped under the surface. They were able to pull him onto a raft and get him to shore, where CPR was started.

The man was taken to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, where the Sheriff’s Office said he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name will be released after his family is notified.

The Ludington Police Department, Michigan State Police, Ludington State Park Rangers, Hamlin and Ludington Fire/EMS all assisted deputies.