Ludington celebrates new accessible playground at West Shore ESD

LUDINGTON — The Ludington community celebrated the opening of a new playground on Tuesday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the West Shore Educational Service District building to officially open the all-accessible playground.

Swings, slides and even a zipline offered kids a chance to play and grow no matter their mobility.

“It brings all of our kids together. Our kids who are not able to access some of the local playground equipment can play here with their same-aged peers. So brothers and sisters can all play together on a playground, whether they’re accessing it with a wheelchair or they’re running and playing on it,” said Sara Walunas, West Shore ESD behavioral interventionist.

The playground will be available to students during the school year and open to the public during non-school hours.