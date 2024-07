If you were to look at Wexford county on a map you may notice that a large portion of it is taken up by the Huron-Manistee National Forest. In fact, it even stretches into neighboring counties reaching close to 1 million acres.

Offering year-round recreation that attracts visitors from all over the globe, the Huron-Manistee National Forest generates millions for local businesses.

For more information or to plan your visit, go to the Huron-Manistee National Forest website.