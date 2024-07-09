9 people injured, driver killed in Roscommon Co. crash involving 3 cars

HIGGINS LAKE — On Monday, July 8, officers from the Gerrish Township Police Department responded to a serious three-car crash on East Higgins Lake Drive.

Police said around 3 p.m., a driver in a gold Dodge Grand Caravan was headed north when they crossed the centerline and hit a gray Ford F-150 headed south. The F-150 rolled and landed upside down.

The Grand Caravan also hit a Black Chevy Silverado behind the F-150.

Advertisement

In total, nine people from four different townships were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The Grand Caravan driver, who police said likely suffered a medical emergency, did not survive.

East Higgins Lake Drive was closed for about three hours while law enforcement investigated and the cars were removed.