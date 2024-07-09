15-year-old seriously injured in moped crash in Little Traverse Twp.

EMMET COUNTY — On Tuesday at 7:43 a.m., Emmet County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Quick Road and Hoyt Road in Little Traverse Twp., according to Sheriff Pete Wallin.

The initial investigation found that a moped driven by a 15-year-old male Harbor Springs-area resident was traveling west on Quick Road when it began to turn left onto Hoyt Road.

The moped driver turned into the way of an eastbound 2020 Chevrolet pickup driven by Zackary Schomp, 34, of Harbor Springs, deputies said.

The moped driver suffered serious injuries from the resulting crash, deputies said. The moped driver was taken to McLaren-Northern Michigan Hospital for treatment, then taken to a downstate hospital in serious condition.

Speed or alcohol do not appear to be a factors in the crash, deputies said. The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Harbor Springs PD, Harbor Springs FD, Emmet Co. EMS, Birchwood First Responders, and the Emmet Co. Road Commission.