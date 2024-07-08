Versiti Blood Center, desperately low on blood, asks for the public to donate

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is making an emergency appeal for blood donations.

Versiti reports that it has less than a day’s supply of blood in stock, and needs your help to keep hospitals stocked. They say last week was the lowest amount of donations ever recorded in the nonprofit’s history.

With the warm weather and people away on vacations, Versity says that could be one reason for the low donation rates.

“We need all the help we can get. We need about 4,000 donations in the next seven days to get our hospitals back to where they need to be for patient safety. When we’re facing less than one day’s worth of blood, mass traumatic events can deplete the blood supply across our state,” said Versiti representative Heidi Robinson.

Each pint of blood can save up to three people, and Versiti says it’s an easy process to donate.