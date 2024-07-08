Tornado watch vs. warning - and why we bring them to you

Our Weather team always brings you the latest conditions in Northern Michigan, and sometimes that even means interrupting our broadcasts.

While our goal is never to alarm people, we do take dangerous weather conditions seriously. Even if a tornado doesn’t end up touching down, that doesn’t mean there’s no danger.

You don’t have to run for the basement when the first signs of a tornado arise, but it’s important to know when alerts are issued and what they mean.

Tornado Watch - be prepared

When the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issues a tornado watch for an area, it means tornado development is possible and people in the area should be ready if a warning gets issued.

The watch can come up to 10 hours ahead of the storm and covers a lot of ground across multiple counties or even neighboring states.

We’ll keep you updated on these watches, but generally don’t interrupt our programming.

Tornado Warning - take cover

When a tornado warning is issued, it indicates a tornado is coming or has already been seen.

You need to seek shelter, move to the lowest floor possible and avoid windows. Warnings are more accurate and more urgent, covering a smaller area like a city or part of a county.

During a warning, we will come on air to make sure you are informed about the danger to your life and property.

You can get the latest updates on our channels, our Weather page, or with the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team app.







