MSP troopers search for missing woman with schizophrenia

Lakeview Post troopers are asking for your help to locate Teresa Rose Ruckel, age 26, 5′5″, 210 lbs., red-dyed hair, hazel eyes.

She was last seen at 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening wearing a white tank top, black leggings and white sandals in the Edmore, MI area.

Teresa is living with schizophrenia and her family is asking for help to bring her back home. If you have any information on her location, please contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-3500.