Local veteran wants to take those with PTSD from Hell to Paradise with charity ride

In less than two weeks, a motorcycle ride across the state will raise awareness and money for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Veteran Scott Igo has been planning the ride for a few years, with American Legion riders and other bikers heading from Hell, Michigan to Paradise, Michigan. involving hundreds of bikers and riders.

The two-day event starts in Hell on July 26, with a stay in Gaylord, then continues to Paradise on July 27. It wraps up in Sault Ste. Marie on July 28 at American Legion Post 3 at Brady Park with vendors and live music.

“We live in such a great state that has two towns named Hell and Paradise. It just makes sense – ‘let’s do that awareness ride for PTSD from Hell to Paradise.’ Everybody that has PTSD, we want to get out of that hell and get to paradise. Let’s do it. Let’s just make the ride,” said organizer Scott Igo.

They’re currently expecting around 420 riders. Igo said if they can get 500, he will shave off his mohawk. You can register to ride here.