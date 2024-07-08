Elmira man killed in motorcycle crash

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY - On July 6 at 9:48 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a motorcycle crash involving two other vehicles on Thumb Lake Road near Springbrook Road in Boyne Valley Township.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man from Elmira, was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey where he later died from his injuries, troopers said.

Before the crash, a trooper was on a traffic stop in Emmet County when he observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed, troopers said. An officer from Petoskey Department of Public Safety located the motorcycle on US-131 and attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle fled traveling approximately 110 mph, troopers said. The officer did not pursue.

Approximately 25 minutes later, a motorcycle and rider matching the description of the fleeing one was reported as being in a crash on Thumb Lake Road, troopers said.

A 68-year-old Kalkaska man was traveling west on Thumb Lake Road driving a Ford F-250 and pulling an enclosed trailer, and the driver said he saw a dark object he believed to be a motorcycle go past him at a high rate of speed, troopers said. He heard the motorcycle sideswipe his trailer and he immediately pulled over, troopers said.

A 54-year-old woman from Mancelona was traveling east on Thumb Lake Road in a Ford F-150 when she felt and heard something slam into the back of her truck, troopers said. She realized a motorcycle had struck her from behind and she pulled over.

A witness said they saw the motorcycle heading down US-131 and quickly turn on Thumb Lake Road at a high rate of speed, troopers said.

Another witness stated the motorcycle passed over a double yellow line while she was eastbound on Thumb Lake Road at speeds estimated over 100 mph, troopers said. Shortly after the motorcycle passed, she heard a loud noise and saw debris in the air.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by deputies from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, Boyne Valley Township EMS and Jordan Vally EMS.