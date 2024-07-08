Skip to Main
Local

Elmira man killed in motorcycle crash

Site Staff
07-08-2024 at 12:50:16 PM EDT| Updated 07-08-2024 at 12:50:17 PM EDT

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY - On July 6 at 9:48 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a motorcycle crash involving two other vehicles on Thumb Lake Road near Springbrook Road in Boyne Valley Township.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man from Elmira, was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey where he later died from his injuries, troopers said.

Before the crash, a trooper was on a traffic stop in Emmet County when he observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed, troopers said. An officer from Petoskey Department of Public Safety located the motorcycle on US-131 and attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle fled traveling approximately 110 mph, troopers said. The officer did not pursue.

Advertisement

Approximately 25 minutes later, a motorcycle and rider matching the description of the fleeing one was reported as being in a crash on Thumb Lake Road, troopers said.

A 68-year-old Kalkaska man was traveling west on Thumb Lake Road driving a Ford F-250 and pulling an enclosed trailer, and the driver said he saw a dark object he believed to be a motorcycle go past him at a high rate of speed, troopers said. He heard the motorcycle sideswipe his trailer and he immediately pulled over, troopers said.

A 54-year-old woman from Mancelona was traveling east on Thumb Lake Road in a Ford F-150 when she felt and heard something slam into the back of her truck, troopers said. She realized a motorcycle had struck her from behind and she pulled over.

A witness said they saw the motorcycle heading down US-131 and quickly turn on Thumb Lake Road at a high rate of speed, troopers said.

Advertisement

Another witness stated the motorcycle passed over a double yellow line while she was eastbound on Thumb Lake Road at speeds estimated over 100 mph, troopers said. Shortly after the motorcycle passed, she heard a loud noise and saw debris in the air.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by deputies from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, Boyne Valley Township EMS and Jordan Vally EMS.

In this article:
Antrim County, Charlevoix County, Crash

Local Trending News

Popular