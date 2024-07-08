DHD#10 confirms harmful algae bloom on Hess Lake, Newagy Co.

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) in cooperation with Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) have confirmed that the reported algae bloom on Hess Lake in Newaygo County is a harmful algae bloom (HAB).

The reported a bloom on Hess Lake from Thursday, June 26, 2024 has been confirmed through testing to be a harmful algae bloom (HAB). DHD#10 has collected additional samples and submitted them for testing to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). As noted previously, algae blooms can form when there are high nutrient levels within bodies of water along with warm temperatures. Signs will be posted near the boat launch of the lake to notify individuals to avoid contact with the water in that area as a precautionary measure.

“Not all algal blooms are harmful, but the results from this particular bloom have classified it as harmful,” stated Meghan Stih, Environmental Health Supervisor for DHD#10. “Harmful algae bloom toxins can be hazardous to aquatic life, pets, and humans, so it is very important to avoid areas where these blooms have been identified.”

Advertisement

Below are some steps to take when near waterways:

Avoid direct contact with waterways that appear to be scummy or have a green shade to them

Do not drink untreated surface water

Obey posted signage for public health advisories and/or beach closings

Limit or avoid eating fish from algal bloom impacted areas

Contact with algae blooms can cause minor illness in humans but can be fatal to pets. Therefore, it is also recommended that people keep their pets out of the water that shows any signs of algae blooms.

People and pets can experience the following symptoms after exposure to algae blooms:

Rash, hives, or skin blisters at the contact site

Runny eyes and/or nose, sore throat, asthma-like symptoms, or allergic reactions

Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, tingly fingers, numbness, dizziness, difficulty breathing, or even death resulting from ingesting contaminated water

If you think that you or your pet have been exposed to algae blooms, take the following precautions:

Immediately remove yourself and/or your pet from the area

Take a shower and thoroughly rinse off pets with clean, fresh water if they swam in an area with algae blooms to avoid potential toxic ingestion from licking between paws or affected areas

Seek medical treatment for yourself and/or veterinary treatment for your pet as soon as possible if you think you or your pet may have been exposed to or ingested algal toxins