Consumers Energy plans to power 1500 fast charging stations for EVs by 2030

As the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles grows in Michigan, the demand for public charging stations grows too.

Consumers Energy plans to power 1500 fast charging stations by 2030 to meet that demand. The power company has already provided 135 rebates to install public chargers that can fully charge an EV battery in less than a half hour.

Consumers said they plan to start offering more rebates next year for the next generation of fast chargers, ones that are powered by onsite batteries. The onsite batteries will charge overnight when demand is low and be ready to charge vehicles during the day when people are on the road.

“We at Consumers Energy are confident that electric vehicles will continue to grow here in Michigan. We’ve seen the number of EVs on our roads more than triple in the last four years. And every projection shows there’s still be a lot more growth to come. Even last year, as the market slowed down a little bit, we saw a 20% growth in electric vehicles in our territory,” said Brian Wheeler, media relations manager.

Consumers Energy said the locations of the fast charging stations hasn’t been decided, but expect them to be along heavily-trafficked routes and large stores.