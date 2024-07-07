Health officials warn against swimming in Crystal Lake-E. coli detected

District Health Department #10 says they’ve found high levels of E. coli in Crystal Lake in Manistee County.

They’re now asking people to stay out of the lake.

Swimming in lakes with high levels of E. coli increases the risk of getting sick.

Exposure to E. coli can cause flu-like symptoms including diarrhea, cramping, fever and dehydration.

You may also come down with an upper respiratory infection.

The Health Department will continue testing the water in Crystal Lake -- we’ll let you know once they determine the water is safe.