A 17 year old girl is dead after crashing her car early Sunday morning.

State police say the crash happened on County Road 482 near County Road CM in Marquette County.

That’s where they found an SUV on fire roughly 30 yards off the road.

Advertisement

Troopers say it appeared to have gone through numerous large trees before coming to a stop.

The teen died at the scene.

Troopers are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.