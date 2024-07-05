Young NCF festivalgoers compete in the annual ‘Diaper Derby’

The National Cherry Festival’s Annual Diaper Derby was a success despite the gloomy weather. Parents, babies, and toddlers gathered at F&M Park for exciting competitions amongst the youngest festival goers. It was open to kids ages 3 and under and was split into 2 different categories, baby crawling and toddler trotting dependent on age and skill level.

The kids might have been unsure of the idea, but the parents sure had a lot of fun! Some parents even strategized to secure a sure win! If you didn’t get a chance to see all of the fun this year, check out pictures from the derby here.







