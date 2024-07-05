Haley’s Hot Takes: Pat Sajak, Zach Bryan, and more!

Pat Sajak has a new gig! He is joining the production of “Prescription: Murder” with long time friend and newscast Jim Moore. The production will be in Honolulu-Hawaii Theater and will run from July 31st-August 10th 2025.

Ellen DeGeneres has cancelled four shows off her upcoming comedy tour. The shows are Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, and Chicago. The “Ellen’s Last Stand... Up”, is a chance for fans to see her preform stand up for the last time. There has been no reason for the cancellations.

Singer Zach Bryan has released a new album! On Thursday, “The Great American Bar Scene” was released on all platforms. The album includes features with Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, and Noelle Hoffman. To promote the record, Bryan made an Instagram with the same handle for fans to submit their local bars.

Advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens has given birth! She and her husband. MLB player Cole Tucker were seen leaving the hospital Wednesday with their newborn! Hudgens shocked fans at the Oscars where she showed off her baby bump. Congrats to the family!

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!