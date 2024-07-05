First-ever drone show at the Cadillac Freedom Festival on Friday

CADILLAC — July 4 is over, but the Independence Day fun continues at the Cadillac Freedom Festival.

You can expect parades, crafts, food and even drones! For the first time, 100 drones from Starlight Aerial Productions will light up the night sky over Lake Cadillac. The performance, set to music, will display patriotic scenes of freedom and bravery.

Fireworks can be stressful for our nation’s veterans and others, so festival organizers say this is a chance for a stress-free experience.

“The explosions are not going to be there. So people who are sensitive to that are going to be able to enjoy a nice aerial display and a patriotic aerial display. Pets aren’t going to be affected by it, so it’s very, very nice. It’s very peaceful. I just think it’s going to be a great event for everyone to come hang out,” said John Dykstra, festival board president.

There’s a chance that bad weather could keep the drones grounded Friday night, so make sure to check the , the Freedom Festival’s Facebook page for updates.