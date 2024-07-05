Enjoy more fireworks at the Manistee National Forest Festival

MANISTEE — The Manistee National Forest Festival kicked off Wednesday with lots of fun in store.

For more than 80 years, the festival has been the signature event in Manistee County. This year, they predict the festival will attract 30,000 people.

With shopping specials downtown, a carnival and other activities, it’s not hard to see why.

“It’s such a great time for everyone in the community, because we will have so many businesses and organizations in town that choose to participate their own way, but we also have so many people that have never been to Manistee before that are coming just for this festival, and they get to enjoy our historic downtown and all of the beautiful sights that we have to offer,” said Blade Gates, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce.

Fireworks are Friday at dusk and the festival wraps up Sunday at 5 p.m.