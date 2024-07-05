Cherry industry experts discuss the future of the Cherry Capital

TRAVERSE CITY - Cherries are dependent on the weather, and each year the bloom depends on how warm it has been. This year the weather was warm and brought on an early bloom, but it also brings on other issues, including fungus and invasive insects. Farmers are struggling to keep up with the unpredictable weather and the problems it brings each year

Nikki Rothwell of Michigan State University Extension says, “I love the whole idea of climate change, but I rather we call it something like climate variability, because I always say if it would change, we can address that through research and and we can make those changes. But this year’s wet, last year was dry. And so these are the things I think growers are going to have to roll with … And I think having a research community behind them I think is really crucial.”

The research results are given back to the farmers so they can implement the actions needed.

Another thing growers are looking for comes from community by spreading awareness to buy local cherries.

Lesisa Eckerle of Michigan Cherry Grower Alliance says, “Ask the retailer when buying cherries if they are in Michigan or us. Growing shopping for local cherries is important for several reasons. One supporting the local economy. Purchasing local cherries helps sustain local farmers and businesses, keeping money within the community and boosting the local economy.”

The agriculture committee is made up of 15 people, and only three of them are farmers. State Rep. John Roth is hoping that will change.

He says, “We should have a farmer ahead of our ag committee because this work is so important and so tough of work, especially today, that they need to understand better. So that’s my job as a state rep in northern Michigan to go back and advocate for these guys and make sure that our message is heard very loud and very clear.”

One topic of discussion was raising awareness for the younger generations, learning about how hard farming is, but also how rewarding it can be.

Eckerle says, “We need to continue to support, to educate and to work with our youth. What they hear doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. Farming is the Heart of America and always will be … Without food, we’re not sustainable.”