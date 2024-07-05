1 killed after 2 pontoon boats collide on Houghton Lake on July 4

ROSCOMMON COUNTY - On July 4, Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department deputies and other first responders were sent to a two-boat accident on Houghton Lake in the Long Point area of Lake Township.

As officers and EMS personnel arrived, CPR was already in progress on one victim, deputies said.

More victims began to come off of the lake, and officials treated them, deputies said.

David Dark, 68, of Freeland, died of his injuries at the scene, deputies said. Two additional victims were treated at Grayling Munson Hospital.

An investigation revealed that a pontoon boat was traveling east with four occupants, and a second pontoon boat with traveling west with 12 occupants, and both boats collided, deputies said.

There’s indication that a third boat was traveling in close proximity that might have obstructed the view of the boat operators, deputies said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The Michigan State Police, Denton Township EMS, Markey Township Fire and EMS, Houghton Lake EMS and Lake Township Fire assisted, as well as people on the shore.